AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.88 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $277.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average is $253.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $173.36 and a one year high of $287.20.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.