AE Wealth Management LLC Has $38.09 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average of $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.