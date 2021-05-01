AE Wealth Management LLC Has $38.64 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $38,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,849,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,027,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.21 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.