AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after buying an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

