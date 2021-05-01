AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

