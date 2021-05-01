AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,803 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $38,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 424.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $342.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.76 and a 200-day moving average of $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

