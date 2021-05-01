AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.84 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

