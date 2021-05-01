AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,090 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

