AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,864 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

