AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,053 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.