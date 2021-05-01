AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 565.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares during the period. AEA-Bridges Impact comprises 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.55% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

