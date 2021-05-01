Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.09. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,616,767 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

