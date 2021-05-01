Aeternity (AE) Price Up 55.8% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $137.74 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,724,123 coins and its circulating supply is 335,903,180 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

