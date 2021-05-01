AGAr Price Hits $521.20 on Exchanges (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, AGAr has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $521.20 or 0.00900475 BTC on major exchanges. AGAr has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $40,625.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

