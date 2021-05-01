Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

AGK stock opened at GBX 862.50 ($11.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 874.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 694.69. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.