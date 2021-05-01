AidCoin Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $6,050.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

