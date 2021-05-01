Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $980,065.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,705.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.73 or 0.05113403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.79 or 0.01736036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00476755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00728268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00577605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00440359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.