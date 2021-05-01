Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $677,070.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.85 or 0.04965152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.88 or 0.01729222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.00470174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.52 or 0.00733440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00553958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00070925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00431423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

