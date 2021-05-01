AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $8,824.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

