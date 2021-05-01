Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $176.79 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Aion has a market capitalization of $176.79 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,555.12 or 1.00003086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $817.28 or 0.01420040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.00556858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00363416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00186229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

