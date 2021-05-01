Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $5.65. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 45,679 shares traded.

AFLYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. Research analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

