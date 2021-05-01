Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 55.1% in April

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ANZFF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.