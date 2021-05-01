Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 55.1% in April

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
ANZFF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.
