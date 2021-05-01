AirSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.81 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. AirSwap has a total market cap of $68.81 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.00866199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

