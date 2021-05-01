Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,919 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.70 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

