Akroma Market Cap Reaches $11,014.22 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,014.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.02 or 0.04976952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 399.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

