Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. BOKF NA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 1,616,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,738. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

