Alchemy Pay Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.63 or 0.00439482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00167580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00216184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012765 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003778 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 148.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

