Alexis Depree Sells 7,966 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

