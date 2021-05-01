Alexis Depree Sells 7,966 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40.
Nordstrom stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
