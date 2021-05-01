Algorand Trading Up 23.9% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Algorand has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $213.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.00312177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028688 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,443,439,410 coins and its circulating supply is 2,955,048,061 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.