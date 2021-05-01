Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,901,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,297 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Alibaba Group worth $3,151,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.25. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.