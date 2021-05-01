Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

ANCUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $33.87 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.