Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 8,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 142,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI)

ARK Global Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

