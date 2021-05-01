AllianceBlock Reaches One Day Volume of $3.04 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 8% higher against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $112.35 million and $3.04 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00071348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.97 or 0.00873875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00049933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00095981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

