Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report $24.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $38.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.99 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,390.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,947,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,678,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.