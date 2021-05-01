AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. AllSafe has a market cap of $601,605.56 and approximately $161.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.