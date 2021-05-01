ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $3.57 million and $9,137.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.