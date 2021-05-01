Alpaca Finance Price Reaches $2.61 on Top Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 255.3% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004626 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $6.43 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $637.30 or 0.01129626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00707704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,271.47 or 0.99742954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.