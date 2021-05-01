Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Shares of AHAC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

