Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

