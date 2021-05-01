Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $78,218.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.01116319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00727418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.02 or 0.99834859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

