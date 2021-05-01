Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.67

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.67 ($51.38) and traded as high as €47.56 ($55.95). Alstom shares last traded at €45.95 ($54.06), with a volume of 1,440,196 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.89 ($59.87).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.67.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

