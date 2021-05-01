Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 694.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

