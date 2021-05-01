ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 312.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,863,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

