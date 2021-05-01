Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

