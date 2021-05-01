Ambrosus (AMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.53 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $1.92 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 711,544,509 coins and its circulating supply is 178,110,835 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

