AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post $153.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $941.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE:AMC opened at $10.03 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $30,070,865.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $672,654,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905,639 shares of company stock worth $55,779,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

