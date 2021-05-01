Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

AMRC stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold 579,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,054 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 263.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

