American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

