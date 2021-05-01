American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.49. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

