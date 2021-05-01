AMLT (AMLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81,903.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. AMLT has a market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $81,903.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

